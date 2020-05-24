Raymond E. Pedersen January 14, 1922- May 12, 2020 After a fall and broken hip Dad passed away peacefully at Good Sam Hospital in Puyallup, WA. Grad. Bremerton HS 1940 UW-BS-EE, & mathematics deg- 1943 Naval Academy 1944 Harvard-MS engineering-science and applied physics. 1947 U.S. Navy 1943-1946: MIT Radar and Sonar applications 1944 Spraycliff observatory RI. Radar development 1944 USS Siboney CVE-112. Pacific fleet, Lt. Jg V-3 division officer CIC, Radar and communications. The Boeing Co. 1947-1986 39 years with the company, 35 years as a manager Telemetry field testing for GAPA at Alamagordo NM. BOMARC guidance and AWACS radar systems Responsible for the development of the Boeing microelectronics lab as a manager Contributed to countless Aircraft, Aerospace and NASA electronics projects Born in Bremerton, WA to Andrew and Dora Pedersen. Lifelong amateur radio operator W7KFN extra class VE. Radio club of Tacoma, Sons of Norway, Boeing Archers. Loved hiking, boating, mushroom hunting, and travel to name a few of his hobbies. Loved the holidays and the family gatherings. Cooking, baking, tinkering, he kept his days fullalways busy, always something new to try. Dad was always willing to wade into any challenge, problem, project, or adventure. He said, "In life you can fish or cut bait." He had a love for knowledge, learning and new technology. Dedicated to family and friends, never long on words and always humble. The smartest, hardest working man I have ever known. He will be missed greatly by many people. Raymond is preceded in death by his loving wife, Denese Pedersen; sons, David R., William A., and Alexander G. Survived by his son Karl C. and his wife Sheri; grandchildren Ashley Thrush, Lindsay Shires, Gregory Pedersen, Talon Pedersen, and Tiger Pedersen.



