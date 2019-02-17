Raymond J Gores January 14, 1919 February 7, 2019 Raymond J. Gores passed into the Lord's hands on February 7th, 2019. He never fully recovered from a fall he had in December. Raymond was born January 14, 1919 and was raised in Bisbee, North Dakota and was one of 10 children. He just celebrated his l00th birthday with all of his family. Ray belonged to the Carpenters Local 470. In 2017 he received his 75 year membership pen from the union. He was a decorated WWII Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He served under General Patton being one of the first ones in and the last to leave. Ray loved camping and hunting but his passion was fishing. He was a hard worker and an excellent provider for his family. Raymond is survived by his wife of 72 years, Hazel, brother Donald Gores, daughter's Linda Johnson (Charles), Lois Cratsenberg (David), son Terry Gores (Tammy), 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Services are scheduled for Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5510 N 44th, Tacoma, WA 98407. A luncheon will follow in the Parish Hall. Entombment is at Calvary Cemetery, 5212 S. 70th St. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church. Please leave online con-dolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home,

