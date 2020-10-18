Raymond Jackl
October 26, 1935 - October 7, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Raymond Jackl, was born October 26, 1935 in St. Paul, MN and passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 in Tacoma, WA Raymond is survived by his daughters Linda and Kathleen, brother Gerald Jackl (Mary), step-son Joseph Betzendorfer, step-daughters Jeanne Betzendorfer, Patti Betzendorfer (Steve Becker), Connie FitzGerald (Kevin), Judy Hansen (Steve), Doreen Dyer, Christine Penrice (David) and many more relatives and friends. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents Ignacious and Margaret Jackl, brothers Joe and Eugene, first wife Beverly (Gallant), and the recent passing of his second wife Dorothy (Betzendorfer), and other family and friends. Raymond served his county in the United States Air Force for 31+ years achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. After his retirement from the military, he worked for the US Postal Service for 7+ years as a mail handler. Eventually retiring and traveling the country by RV. Raymond spent his free time reading. Raymond also spent time researching his family history. He enjoyed watching old movies and listening to all kinds of music. He enjoyed listening to Christmas music starting in September and all through the holiday season. He loved talking about old cars. He was a member of the Serra Club and shared his Catholic faith with those around him. He also loved watching the roses bloom outside his apartment that reminded him of Dorothy. He said the pink ones were from her. A Rosary will be held at Gaffney Funeral home on Monday, October 19th at 5 PM A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 20th at 9 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic in Tacoma, if you would like to attend please call St. Charles at 253-564-5185 to register attendance. Services will be available to live stream on the church's Facebook page. Please visit www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com
