Raymond (Wayne) Kreman

November 12, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - Wayne died peacefully at the age of 87, with family at his bedside on November 12 after a lengthy illness of Alzheimer's Dementia. He was born in Crawford, Nebraska to Theodore and Gladys Kreman, the third of four sons. He is predeceased by Ted, Gladys and younger brother, Gene. He will be forever remembered by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lee; brothers George (Ann) and Jack (Marie); sister in law, Diana (Scott); three children: Jeff (Linda), Cindy (Bob), Joal (Kallaya) and daughter in law, Carla. He was Papa to nine grandchildren: Megan (Erik), Dane, Justin (Kiki), Hilary, Turner, Riley, Brock, Aon, and Raymond; a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews; and a friend to all who knew him.

Wayne's early education was in a one room schoolhouse in rural Glen, Nebraska. He entered school at the young age of four because, after repeatedly following after his older brothers, the teacher told his mom, "I don't have the heart to keep sending him home, Gladys, just let him stay at school." His young age never inhibited his ability to keep up with the others and he grew up roaming the buttes with his brothers in the picturesque Pine Ridge country of NW Nebraska. Watching the planes land and take off at nearby Fort Robinson sparked a passion for aviation that went on to become his vocation. He entered the Navy and served as an aircraft mechanic on the F 4U Bent Wing Corsairs while on the Aircraft Carrier USS Valley Forge.

Wayne and Mary Lee were married in 1957. They raised their family in Kent while Wayne enjoyed a long career at Boeing as an Aeronautical Engineer where he made lifelong friends and was a mentor to many.

Wayne had varied interests; he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating, hunting, and digging razor clams. He was always up for a game of cribbage, he loved to tease, and he relished time with his family and friends. He was true sports fan, rooting for his favorite teams: the Mariners, the Cornhuskers, and the Seattle Seahawks. He was one of the original Seahawks season ticket holders.

After retirement, he returned to the roots of his family home in Nebraska where he was a daily fixture at the local golf course, arriving early each weekday morning to set out in his bright red golf cart, often before the groundskeepers arrived. Wayne and Mary Lee also enjoyed their retirement home at the Lakes in Gig Harbor, camping at Ocean Shores, and spending winters in their RV with dear friends in Yuma, AZ.

Wayne lived the last few years of his life in the loving care of the Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community where he never lost his ready smile, had a kind greeting for everyone, and often challenged the staff with his stubborn, independent spirit that stayed with him to the very end.

The family suggests memorials be made to Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community, Franciscan Hospice, or St John's Episcopal Church in Gig Harbor.





