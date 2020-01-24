|
|
Raymond "Ray"Sutherland Raymond "Ray" Sutherland, 80 of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died Saturday, January 11th, 2020 while staying at the Marley House for hospice care.He was born February 16th, 1939 the son of George and Grace Sutherland in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ray was a carpenter /mason at Kaiser Aluminum for most of his working career. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a bee keeper and played & coached slow pitch softball teams.He loved sports especially baseball and football . Ray leaves behind his beloved Marilyn Weber of 11 years; his son Dan Sutherland (Helen), and five step daughters; Bonnie (Jeff), Juanita, Lynne (Bob) and Mandy, Cassie (Andre) and stepson Larry. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. His bother Ernie (Lorraine) and sister Linda (Danny). He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and sisters and his second wife Darlene Cress. He is also survived by his Arizonian family; Joanna Weber (John), Bob Weber (Donna), Bill Weber (Jodi) Grandchildren Cameron, Riley and Peyton. Bruce Weber (Robin) Grandchildren Dylan and Cole. A funeral service for Ray will be held on Saturday February 1st, Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home and Crematory. 8480 E Valley Rd Prescott Valley, Az 86314 A reception will follow at the family home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal rescue shelter, or to Veterans Service organizations, both charities near and dear to Ray. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 24, 2020