Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Sutlief
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Sutlief

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Sutlief Obituary
Raymond Sutlief MSgt Raymond Alfred Sutlief, 75, passed away on June 13, 2019, at home with his family by his side in Lakewood, WA. He retired from the US Air Force as a Flight Engineer in 1990 after serving 26 years. His distinguished service included a tour in Vietnam, the European theatre, and various postings across the United States. After his career serving his country, he turned his passion into a career as a Commercial Fisherman. He retired a second time in 2007 as a service technician in the banking industry. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Julianna Sutlief (Bjorgan); children, Shellie, Eric, and Tony; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at New Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel in University Place, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now