Rebekah Caruso Rebekah Caruso, 70, of Puyallup, WA passed away on March 5, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Becky was born to Alexander Horst and Martha Scharmer on April 17, 1948 in Tacoma, Washington and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. She married Richard (Dick) Caruso in 1978 and they lived in Puyallup for most of their 40 years together. Becky is survived by her husband and her two sons: Aaron Caruso (Tracy) of Bellingham and Greg Dunn (Kathleen) of Puyallup and her two siblings, Marcy Horst and Mark Horst (Becky). She is also survived by three grandchildren: Grayson, Hailey, and Aubrey, one great grandchild, Mia. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Horst in 2013. Becky was a keypunch operator at Northwestern Drug until 1987 when she retired and elected to spend more time with her family and focus on her health. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1984 and fought a courageous battle for almost 35 years. While she was mostly known for her love for butterflies, Becky loved reading (mostly Danielle Steele), sewing, doing arts and crafts, camping, and spending time with her family. Becky's memorial will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tacoma, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Becky's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church endowment fund.

