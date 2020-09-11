Regina Arp Regina Arp passed away August 19, 2020 at age 81. Regina was born in Scio Oregon to Erich and Emelda Heise. She graduated St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1960 and married Glen Arp later that same year. She continued her nursing career in 1962 at St. Joseph Hospital, eventually becoming lead in the Kidney Dialysis Unit in the 80s. A long term resident of Tacoma and then Shelton Washington, she retired in 1998. She is survived by her children Kevin, Debora Gross, Natalie Lipski, three grandchildren and one great grandson. Outdoor services for Regina will be held at Haven of Rest, 8503 off WA-16 in Gig Harbor, September 12 at 2:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store