Reiko Sally Kinoshita Jan. 26, 1922-Sept. 25, 2019 We celebrate the life of our dear mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, Reiko Sally, who lived 97 years and passed peacefully on a beautiful fall day. Reiko Sally Morihiro was born in Orting, WA, in 1922. Shortly after graduating from Fife High School, in 1940, she eloped with her neighbor, Hideo James Kinoshita. Together they would raise a family and open the Kinoshita Produce Co. in Fife. During World War II, the couple was uprooted, interned first in barracks at the Puyallup Fairgrounds, then in ID, where daughter Kathy (in Minidoka), and son James, Jr. (in Hunt) were born. After the war, in 1946, they returned to Fife, reopened the company, and had four more kids: Robert, Geri, Margaret and Lisa. Reiko Sally was a delightful, lighthearted spirit; dedicated to raising her family, yet finding time to enjoy gardening, her cats and travel. Her grandkids and great-grandkids were the love of her life. She lived with grace, gratitude and genuine contentment, and we are forever grateful for her example. Reiko Sally was preceded by her husband, Hideo James, and son, Robert Anthony. She is survived by daughters Kathleen Boitano (Louie), Geri Markham (Irv), Margaret Hannula (Dan), Lisa Kinoshita, and son, Jim Kinoshita (Pokey). Grandchildren: Kristine Echigo, Jamie Brooks, Sandi Kinoshita, Jolene Maughan, Janelle Scott, Holly Hannula Huebel, and Adam and Ben Hannula. Great grandchildren: Jack Nims, Kieran Byrne; Eva and Alli Brooks; Sydni, Emma, and Lorin Maughan; Phoenix and Justus Hannula; Holden Hannula Heubel; Dre and Bloom Scott. A private service will be held for Sally. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please support the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019