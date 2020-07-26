1/1
Renate (Borchardt) Bertoia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renate's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renate Bertoia (Borchardt) She loved deeply, smiled often and laughed heartily but was not afraid to take on the world. She was somewhere between Mother Teresa and Lucifer and could stop you with a look or remove your band aid without pain. She couldn't cure everything but never stopped trying. She guided her sons in the right direction then set them free. To my biggest and most loyal fan from a "mommas boy", a label I've tried to dodge my entire life. I can tell you that you were the person most responsible for shaping the man I am today. I miss you, Mom. You were a gift. "You done real good, Mom." Your proud, lucky and honored son, Douglas Robert Johnson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved