Renate Bertoia (Borchardt) She loved deeply, smiled often and laughed heartily but was not afraid to take on the world. She was somewhere between Mother Teresa and Lucifer and could stop you with a look or remove your band aid without pain. She couldn't cure everything but never stopped trying. She guided her sons in the right direction then set them free. To my biggest and most loyal fan from a "mommas boy", a label I've tried to dodge my entire life. I can tell you that you were the person most responsible for shaping the man I am today. I miss you, Mom. You were a gift. "You done real good, Mom." Your proud, lucky and honored son, Douglas Robert Johnson



