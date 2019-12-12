|
Renee Diane Stanfill 1951-2019 Renee was born April 9th, 1951 to Raymond & Margaret Denis in Bremerton, WA. She peacefully passed away October 30th at home, surrounded by family, losing her battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Renee graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1970. She married and later devoted her life to raising her daughters as a single mother. Renee was active in the community and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for twelve years, often known as the "Cookie Depot Lady". She was a very friendly person, making life-long friendships that she cherished. Renee was a very creative person and loved to sew for her family and friends. In her early years she worked as a teller at Kitsap Bank. Later retired as a meat wrapper for QFC, Safeway and most recently for Fred Meyer. In her retirement she spent her days caring for her grandchildren, sewing with her sister and played a large role in the care of her mother. Renee was preceded in death by her father. And is survived by her daughters Cristina Mayfarth (Mike) and Kimberly Transen (Josh), her mother Marge, siblings Margie Harper (Dan), John (Kristi), Dean (Jacki) and David (Betty), seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Renee will be dearly missed. Honoring her memory will take place Sunday, December 15th. There will be a private graveside service at 1:30 for family and close friends at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Bremerton. All are invited to share memories at a Celebration of Life at Long Lake Community Building, 5100 Long Lake Rd. SE, Port Orchard at 3:30.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 12, 2019