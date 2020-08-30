Rex James Longen January 2, 1952 August 18, 2020 "He Tried." Rex Longen was born in Tacoma, WA and Tacoma was never the same. He grew up at 9th & Sheridan but rode his bike everywhere, leading to a life-long love for Tacoma and all her unique nooks and crannies. Rex was blessed with uncommon intellect and curiosity; as a boy he read encyclopedias, as a teen he performed clever hijinks. Parents Marvin & Verna were never the same, either. Rex graduated from Bellarmine in 1970 and earned a degree from UW, after which he turned his love for Tacoma into a career, driving for Pierce Transit for nearly 40 years. Rex was his Rexiest in the community befriending the people, but his favorite years at Transit were with the Shuttle program where he was honored to serve our most vulnerable neighbors. Rex married his high school sweetheart Kathy, together they raised three kids and he became a proud Coug Dad, because every dog has his day. As young parents Rex & Kathy explored the PNW and as adults they explored the world, reinforcing Rex's solid respect for all the people and places, and his appreciation of home. Rex is survived by his wife of 49 years and truest love Kathleen Bannon, and grateful daughters, Stephanie (Ross) Filkins, Tara Longen, and Brooke (Abram) Chambers. He was Gumpy to 9 grandchildren: Austin, Mackenzie, Jack, Isabella, Mia, Kyan, Kaisa, Myles, and Indi, and proud he was of all of them. Rex was brother to Gene, Sherry, Sue, Mike & Tom, Karen, Marcy & Mike B., and son-in-law to Jacqueline Hagen, his beloved Juke. He was an uncle to a crew, cousin to a company, a jester, mentor, neighbor, friend, and one abiding dude. Rex died in University Place after a valiant battle with cancer and no regrets other than the current President. So it goes. We will remember Rex for his love of family, singer/songwriters, puttering, trivia, the outdoors, nicknames, Kurt Vonnegut, real butter, extreme couponing, doing no evil, Frisbees & kites, wild berries (for snacking/projectiles), Coen Bros. movies, and a song for every occasion. We'll honor Rex's reverence for Verna, Jackie, the B.V.M., and mothers everywhere by praying The Memorare in times of trouble. And we'll celebrate his respect for Mother Earth by saving spiders, limiting single-use plastics, and voting for Democrats in November. Rex's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for their care and compassion, and Amy Ray for her 2018 album Holler.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store