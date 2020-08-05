Richard Allan Smith Richard Allan Smith, 75, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on July 29th. Born on December 12, 1944, the youngest of five to Joseph and Flo (Valbert) Smith. Rich was a lifelong McKinley Hill kid. He attended Sacred Heart, Gault and graduated from Lincoln High School. He went onto Tacoma Vocational School and obtained a certificate in Autobody, Repair and Painting. Rich joined the Navy and served on the USS Midway and USS Enterprise. Upon returning home he worked at the Tacoma Smelter for 19 years finding his favorite position as the "Dynamite Man". He met and married the love of his life, Jean. Their 50 year marriage was blessed with 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren along with a ton of great memories and laughter. Rich will be remembered for his infectious smile, generous spirit, love of family, animals, hot rods and drag racing. His greatest accomplishment was becoming a grandpa and he excelled at it just as he had at being a son, brother, uncle, husband, friend and especially a dad. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Humane Society Tacoma & Pierce County. http://www.thehumanesociety.org/