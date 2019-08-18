Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bacon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bacon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Bacon Obituary
Richard Bacon Richard Nelson Bacon Jr. went home to fly thru the stars July 09, 2019. He is survived by his wife and best friend, 2 sons, 4 grandchildren, 5 siblings, and 4 stepsons and countless friends. Richard was a proud veteran, he gave 21 years of service to the country he loved. Rick volunteered for 31 years at Camp 6 Logging Museum and Pt. Defiance Park. Rick's memberships included the NMRS and Westend Kiwanis Club. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 23 at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Please come share in honoring Richard Bacon Jr., who "never met a stranger". In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Fort Nisqually or a final expense love offering to the Bacon family.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.