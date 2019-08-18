|
Richard Bacon Richard Nelson Bacon Jr. went home to fly thru the stars July 09, 2019. He is survived by his wife and best friend, 2 sons, 4 grandchildren, 5 siblings, and 4 stepsons and countless friends. Richard was a proud veteran, he gave 21 years of service to the country he loved. Rick volunteered for 31 years at Camp 6 Logging Museum and Pt. Defiance Park. Rick's memberships included the NMRS and Westend Kiwanis Club. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 23 at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Please come share in honoring Richard Bacon Jr., who "never met a stranger". In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Fort Nisqually or a final expense love offering to the Bacon family.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019