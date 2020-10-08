Richard Boatman

November 23, 1966 - August 27, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Rick Boatman, 53, left us to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.

Mourning his loss are friends from the Morgan YMCA, fellow cyclers, and those who were fortunate to be his friend. None will miss him more than his partner in adventure and love, Emily Rukke and her daughters Piper and Quinn.

Rick loved the outdoors, his dog Buck, friends and family, and French fries (which he would sneak from Piper and Quinn).

Rick is survived by his mother, Frieda Boatman, and his brother, Russell Boatman.

The world was a better place with Rick in it and his passing leaves a void which will not be filled.

Due to COVID, a celebration of Rick's life will be deferred until a date to be determined.





