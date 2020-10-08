1/1
Richard Boatman
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Boatman
November 23, 1966 - August 27, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Rick Boatman, 53, left us to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.
Mourning his loss are friends from the Morgan YMCA, fellow cyclers, and those who were fortunate to be his friend. None will miss him more than his partner in adventure and love, Emily Rukke and her daughters Piper and Quinn.
Rick loved the outdoors, his dog Buck, friends and family, and French fries (which he would sneak from Piper and Quinn).
Rick is survived by his mother, Frieda Boatman, and his brother, Russell Boatman.
The world was a better place with Rick in it and his passing leaves a void which will not be filled.
Due to COVID, a celebration of Rick's life will be deferred until a date to be determined.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN MEMORIAL
100 Blaine Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
(800) 248-1745
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by AMERICAN MEMORIAL

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved