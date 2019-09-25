|
|
Richard "Dick" Canzler "The Lord Giveth" On January 17, 1931 Martha and George Canzler welcomed their 9th child into the world in Springdale, OR. Those who knew Dick knew 3 things about him: 1) His wife, Joanne, and kids (Juanita, Robert, Mary, Betty, Tony, Julie, Jamie and Danny) were his most cherished things on earth. He was proud of his 8 kids, 31 grandkids and 55 great-grandkids. He once wrote, "Memories are one of God's greatest gifts to mankind." He would tell you that he was a terrible gift giver, but his family disagrees. He has given us a lifetime of memories that will be a source of love, peace, comfort, and joy for the rest of our lives. "Success in marriage the more committed to Christ a husband and wife are, the more successful their marriage will be Success in parenthood is to have children who want to emulate you, and who themselves are committed Christians." - Dick 2) He was the founder of Canzler Tree Service. Dick founded CTS in 1965. He retired from climbing at the age of 67 but continued to work with the business until his final days. In his words, "I love, love, love, love, love the tree business What's my calling? A tree man." Through this calling, Dick touched countless lives whether through serving his customers or as an employer to dozens supporting their families. Although always humble, Dick did take pride that he was an excellent climber and that he and his sons have built a business with an honorable reputation. He will forever be the head monkey of CTS. "Success in business is to have satisfied customers For a Christian, there isn't any such thing as "secular" work. Everything is to be done as unto the Lord." Dick 3) He was a devout Christian whose single most important purpose in life was to serve God. Dick accepted the Lord on January 30, 1955 and considered this "by far and away the most important thing in my life." He shared the gospel in churches, nursing homes and community centers in the Puget Sound through his love of playing the guitar and singing hymns. His prayers were earnest and plentiful, and his worship full of honor and praise. "The ultimate success is to be reconciled with God through Jesus Christ. Without this particular success our lives are failures." Dick With 100% certainty we can say, Dick Canzler was successful beyond measure. "And the Lord taketh away" On September 11, 2019 Dick was called to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Christ Community Baptist Church, 8016 176th Street E, Puyallup 98375. "Blessed be the name of the Lord" - Job 1:21
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 25, 2019