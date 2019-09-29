|
Richard Carlson Loving husband, father, papa, and friend passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Dick was born in Worcester, MA on May 3, 1929. He enlisted in the Air Force after trade high school and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War, retiring 25 years later as Chief Master Sergeant. He established and taught the JRROTC at Washington High School. He retired from the Franklin Pierce School District in 1989. Dick was a devoted husband to his wife of 54 years, Lillian. He took great pride in his family. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family and his many friends. He is survived by his children, Richard (Taryn), Kathy Humphreys, Sandy Engelking (Brian), and Michael Carlson (Carol); 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; siblings, Roger Carlson, Linnea Mazejka, and Margaret Souda. Dick is predeceased by his beloved wife, Lillian; siblings, Ronald Carlson, Ivar Carlson, Nelson Carlson, Charlotte O'Shannon, and Nancy Kielinen. There will be a celebration of life held on Sunday, October 6th at 4:00 PM at the Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W Pioneer Ave in Puyallup, WA. www.powersfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019