Richard Crockett Allard Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 (age 88). He was born on May 11, 1931 in Tacoma to Katherine Crockett (Weaver) of Olympia and John William Allard of Tacoma, and was a long-time resident of Gig Harbor before moving to South Carolina at the time of his passing. 'Dick' attended Olympia High School before matriculating to Washington State University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and graduated with a degree in English while also earning letters in freshman basketball and baseball. After serving as a first lieutenant in the Air Force, Richard spend the majority of his career as a marketing executive for the Weyerhauser Company before joining Flying Dutchman Yachts in Seattle and then serving as a Director for the Western Washington Special Olympics. Richard enjoyed time on the water and sailed to Hawaii in 1984. He is survived by his wife Susan of Bluffton, South Carolina, his first wife Lucy (Lindstrom), their sons Thomas of Walnut Creek, California, Geoff of San Diego, California, daughter-in-law Mara and their children Nicholas, Katherine, Jack and Sarah, and half-brothers William Allard and Jack Allard of Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 1, 2019