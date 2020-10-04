1/1
Richard D. Curtis
1932 - 2020
Richard D. Curtis
February 13, 1932 - September 26, 2020
Graham, Washington - With great sadness we announce the passing of Dick. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a good man.
Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie; father, Marvin; and sister, Polly. He is survived by his wife, Juanita; two sons, Steven and Rick; daughter, Laurie; and niece, Jeanne. He is also survived by his two brothers, Larry and Danny; and two sisters, Kaye and Nancy; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Rest in peace, Dick. You will be lovingly missed. Toni, your little dog, misses you, too.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's in Dick's name.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
NEW TACOMA FUNERAL HOME
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
