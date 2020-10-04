Richard D. Curtis

February 13, 1932 - September 26, 2020

Graham, Washington - With great sadness we announce the passing of Dick. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a good man.

Dick was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie; father, Marvin; and sister, Polly. He is survived by his wife, Juanita; two sons, Steven and Rick; daughter, Laurie; and niece, Jeanne. He is also survived by his two brothers, Larry and Danny; and two sisters, Kaye and Nancy; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Rest in peace, Dick. You will be lovingly missed. Toni, your little dog, misses you, too.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's in Dick's name.





