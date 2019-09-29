Home

Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Norpoint Center
Tacoma., WA
View Map
Richard E. "Rick" Barnett

Richard E. "Rick" Barnett Obituary
Richard E Barnett "Rick" Nov. 23, 1946 - Sept. 11, 2019 Gone Sailing Richard Edward Barnett (Rick), 1st born son of Dorothy and Ernest Barnett was born in Bellingham, WA on November 23, 1946. He passed away peacefully in his sleep September 11, 2019 with his wife Yvetteat his side. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held on November 29, 2019 at 2:30pm at Norpoint Center in NE Tacoma. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the - Relay forLife Tacoma. To see full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019
