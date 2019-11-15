Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home Puyallup - Puyallup
217 E Pioneer Avenue
Puyallup, WA 98372
253-845-1172
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Hansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Hansen Obituary
Richard E. Hansen Richard Earl Hansen, 90, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. "Dick" was born January 27, 1929 to Arthur and Florence Hansen in Puyallup, Washington, the second of four children. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1947. He was married to Irene E. Minch of Sumner for 68 1/2 years. Richard is survived by sons, Daniel, Duane and Scott Hansen; daughter, Patricia (Hansen) Hargreaves; brothers, David and Allen Hansen; and sister, Hilda Hansen. Dick has 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, and his oldest son Warren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup, Washington at 11:00 AM, followed by a brief reception. Burial will follow at Sumner City Cemetery. A more detailed obituary and service details can be found at www.hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home Puyallup - Puyallup
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -