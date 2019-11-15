|
Richard E. Hansen Richard Earl Hansen, 90, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. "Dick" was born January 27, 1929 to Arthur and Florence Hansen in Puyallup, Washington, the second of four children. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1947. He was married to Irene E. Minch of Sumner for 68 1/2 years. Richard is survived by sons, Daniel, Duane and Scott Hansen; daughter, Patricia (Hansen) Hargreaves; brothers, David and Allen Hansen; and sister, Hilda Hansen. Dick has 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, and his oldest son Warren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup, Washington at 11:00 AM, followed by a brief reception. Burial will follow at Sumner City Cemetery. A more detailed obituary and service details can be found at www.hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2019