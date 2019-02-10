Dr. Richard Eugene Charles Born in Chehalis, WA on Oct. 30, 1938, he passed on Feb. 1, 2019 in Bend, OR. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Audrey (Ockfen); daughters, Angela Peck, Michelle Rector, Dacia Larkin; brother, Michael Joseph Charles (Gina) and nephew Alec. Also survived by seven grandchildren: Andee, Elise, Hannah, Ava, Wynn, Dae and Audrey. He was educated at Clover Park High School in Lake-wood, WA and Washington State University in Pullman, WA. He graduated from the Washington State Veterinary College in 1962. From 1962 to 1964 he became a Cap-tain in the U.S. Army, working with sentry dogs and inspec-tion of Army medical supplies throughout Michigan. After his career in the Army, he built and was the sole Veterinarian at Olympic Veterinary Hospital in University Place, WA for 50 years. He enjoyed golf at Fircrest Golf Club, serving on the board and was a member of Crosswater Golf Club in Sunriver, OR. He was an avid fly fisherman and en-joyed traveling to historical sights in and out of the U. S. To extend his knowledge in Veterinary medicine he a-ttended yearly conferences throughout his career. He was proud of his family, his U.S. Army experience and was known for his sense of humor and enjoyment with many long time friends. A memorial tribute will be held on July 1st of this year at the New Tacoma Cemetery in University Place, WA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Autumn Fun-erals, Bend, OR. Please visit the online registry for Richard at www.autumnfunerals.net.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary