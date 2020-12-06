1/1
Richard Eugene (Dick) Powell
1937 - 2020
Richard (Dick) Eugene Powell
December 27, 1937 - November 23, 2020
Unionville, Missouri - Richard (Dick) Eugene Powell was born December 27, 1937 in Unionville, MO to Lester and Marjorie Powell. After singing along to a favorite Neil Diamond song, he passed away peacefully in his home with family beside him in University Place on November 23, 2020 with a smile on his face.
Richard graduated from Grandview High School in Missouri. After graduation, he followed in his father's footsteps becoming an electrician. He soon moved to Tacoma and continued his career as an electrician and met his wife of 60 years, Linda. They had two children, Laura and Patrick. In his early 40's he started his own very successful electrical contracting company (REP) in Tacoma.
Richard served his community serving on the Board of Directors for the South West National Electrical Contractors Association, including Governor, Christian Brotherhood Academy and the local Joint Electrical Apprenticeship Training Committee. He was a staunch supporter of his church and president of the Washington State Cocker Club.
Richard loved Jesus Christ and his family above all else. He had many years successfully showing dogs, took up golf after retiring and went on to achieve 8 hole in ones at his second home at Seven Lakes Golf Course and had the opportunity to travel the world with his wife, Linda, with NECA.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda. His two children, Laura & Patrick. Grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, Natalie, Kathryn and Olivia. His sister, Donna.
Services will be held in the chapel at the New Tacoma Cemetery on Friday, December 11 at 3pm. Masks are required.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Service
03:00 PM
New Tacoma Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 Chambers Creek Rd. W.
University Place, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
