Richard "Dick" F. Rouner 12/1/1930 4/18/2019 Dick passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after complications from pneumonia. He was preceded by his wife of 49 years Gail Rouner in 2003. He is survived by his second love of 14 years, Mel Miceli and her loving extended family that is now a very special part of our family. He is also survived by his 3 children, daughter, Kathy Psaris (Tony), granddaughter Lauren Kampbell, Daughter, Linda Heidecker (Greg), grandson, Ryan Heidecker (Lindsay), granddaughter, Amber Griswold (Jake). Son, Todd Rouner (Nusara), grandson, Stephen Rouner (Katie) and granddaughter, Christine Rouner. Dick is also survived by his 4 1/2 great grandchildren, his brother-in law, Jack Kerstetter and many other relatives. Dick was a proud lifelong member of Teamsters 313 and a member of Elks #2581. Dick was always on the move. Out of high school he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1950 to 1954, came home married Gail and started a family. A hard worker all his life he couldn't wait to retire and did so the day before he turned 62. From that day forward his goal was to travel as often as possible and he made many wonderful friends along the way. He was a wheelman and never hesitated to go wherever he desired (always south for winter) but his favorites were traveling around the US in his 5 th wheel with Gail, camping at Harstine Island, classic car shows with Tony, shrimping with Bubba or Tim, clam digging with the Miceli clan, hunting with Todd and friends, houseboat vacations with the family, a European river cruise with Mel and of course cold beer and pizza at the cloverleaf. We are grateful for having Dick and the memories he has left us. A memorial celebration will be held at Amvets Hall in Tacoma Friday May 3rd at 3PM, 5717 S Tyler St. A burial will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on May 9 th at 1:30PM, 18600 SE 240 th St, Kent WA 98042. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northwest Kidney Foundation or any preferred Cancer associations.



Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary