|
|
Richard Flemming Richard "Dick" Flemming passed away in University Place, WA on February 4, 2020. He was 74 years old. Dick was born on December 23, 1945 in Michigan City, Indiana to Paul and Dorothy Flemming. During his childhood, he moved frequently as his father's work with Lockheed took the family around the country. Finally, they settled down in Los Angeles, California, where Dick picked up a love of surfing. He attended college at University of Portland, meeting his wife, Jane, (yep, you read that right, Dick and Jane) during his junior year. They married shortly after he graduated and after a brief stint in Los Angeles, they returned to the Pacific Northwest to make their home in Tacoma. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past June. Dick worked for Allstate Insurance, starting out at the Sears Department store in downtown Tacoma, then moving to an office in Lakewood and finally opening an office in Gig Harbor. Dick was a regular fixture at the Morgan Family YMCA. He could be found there most weekday mornings, proudly sporting an old-school terrycloth headband. He played racquetball there for many years before transitioning to pickleball, yoga and other, gentler pursuits. An outdoor enthusiast, Dick enjoyed skiing, hiking, fly-fishing, sailing and spending time at his cabin on Lake Mayfield. He shared his love of the outdoors with his entire family, planning annual backpacking trips with his brothers-in-law, fly fishing every October in Montana with his brother-in-law and best friend, Jim Hickey, and introducing the younger generation including his daughter, Nora, son-in-law Rodolfo, grandsons Conor & Rohan, and many nieces and nephews to the beauty of the Northwest. Some of his favorite places to visit were the Enchantments, White Pass, Rock Creek, MT and Honokeana Cove in Maui, Hawaii. A celebration of his life will be held at the Titlow Lodge on Sunday, February 16 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020