Richard G. Lewis 6.16.1927 - 4.04.2020 Dick, Richard, Louie, Dr. Lewis He was a University of Puget Sound track star and graduate and later earned his PhD at University of Oregon. He was a dedicated teacher/professor/tennis instructor, Stadium High School, retired head of English department at Tacoma Community College. Survived by Colleen (Jim), Bryan (MaryLou), Barry (Betty), Colin (Raquel), 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandkids, and special friends Anita, Gary, Frank and many others. No services will be held at his request.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020