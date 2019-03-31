Richard Gamas We are deeply saddened by the loss of Richard Gamas, who passed on March 13th, 2019 at the age of 69. Son of Horace and Lilli Gamas, Richard was born in Livingston, Montana on February 16th, 1950. The family later laid roots in Lakewood, WA. Richard was a Clover Park Warrior who sang in the school choir and played tennis and basketball. After High School, Richard received a BA from the University of Washington in 1972. After College, Richard followed his heart and became a biology and astronomy teacher. He taught and retired from Clover Park after 31 years and then joined the Chief Leschi School District for 13 more years. Anyone who knew Rick will tell you how much he loved his students and teaching. Additionally, he coached cross country, knowledge bowl and tennis teams. He was relentless in his pursuit to make his community better from running student community service projects at Clover Creek to participating annually in the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze. Rick brought joy to everyone he met. He loved to make people smile. He also loved our national parks and frequented Kalaloch and Yellowstone on vacation. If he had to pick between a tent or a hotel, he'd always pick the tent. Camping was one of his favorite activities. Of all his accomplishments, there was none he took more pride in than being a Father. His son and daughter were his greatest sources of happiness. He was deeply involved with their studies and activities. Rick was lucky enough to see his granddaughter Aurora born last year. In addition to his brother Scott Gamas, Richard is survived by his son Ryan Gamas (wife Meredith Gamas), daughter Katrina Calihan (husband Nash Calihan) and granddaughter Aurora Gamas. A community celebration and memorial will be held in honor of Richard Gamas at Clover Park High School on Saturday, April 6th from 1pm 3pm. Memorial Gifts may be made in his name at Yellowstone.org, which will go toward the educational endowment for youth.

