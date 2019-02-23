Richard Gene Korver Richard G. Korver "Dick", age 84, of Lacey, WA died Thursday, Feb 14, 2019, at home from a recent illness. He was born Aug 12, 1934 at Fort Lewis, the son of James and Gladys Anderson Korver and is a 1952 graduate of Lincoln High School. He served his country on the USS Yorktown during the Korean War from 53-56. After leaving the Navy, he moved to Long Beach to attend Cal State, majoring in Management. He began his long career in Data Processing/IT in 1957 while attending college. Dick will be missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda; his mother, Gladys Kepner of Puyallup; sister, Jeanette Imrie of Bonney Lake; half-sister, Paula (Jeff) Pielak of Puyallup, sons: Rick (Jeanne) of Olympia, Jeff of Sequim; daughter, Julie of Rochester; step-children, Lance (Jacqui) Ramsay of Bellevue and Nikoll (Kirk) Noe of Rocklin CA, 2 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchild-ren, 7 nieces, and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, James, brother, Bob, and daughter, Susan. An Interment Service is scheduled for March 1st at 9:30 am at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent WA.

