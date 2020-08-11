1/1
Richard George Nixon Jr.
{ "" }
Richard George Nixon, Jr. Richard George Nixon, Jr., 66, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 in his sleep. He went to join his father, Richard Nixon, Sr., his brother Stephen Nixon; and his niece, Stephany Nixon-Ahnert. He was born on December 16, 1953, the son of Richard, Sr. and Audrey (Franzkeit) Nixon.In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughter, Erica Nixon; granddaughter, Haylee; brother, Daniel; two sisters, Joni and Kathleen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his dog, Oscar. Dick carried on the plumbing tradition as a third generation plumber and pipe fitter. He was a member of Local 26 for the last 44 years. He was a devoted and loving father and grandfather, not only to Erica and Haylee, but also to his nieces and nephews. Dick's greatest joy was his family, and he dedicated his life to taking care of them and being a positive male role model. Dick truly broke the mold, and will be missed and loved by all who knew him. Please join the family at Dick's graveside service, 2pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
