Richard Hammermaster Richard Hammermaster passed away peacefully in Puyallup, WA on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born November 19, 1935 in Tacoma, WA to Albert and Clara (Wolf) Hammermaster. Rich was a lifelong resident of Puyallup. In high school he was co-captain of the '52 State All Star football game and was a talented basketball and tennis player. He was an honor role student and delegate to Boys State. He had a football scholarship to the University of Washington in 1953. The following year he transferred to the University of Puget Sound, where he was an All-Northwest and honorable mention All-American football player. Rich married Gayle Switzer on March 15, 1958 and they had four children. He played football for Hamilton Air Force Base in California. They lived in Puyallup where he taught math at PHS and earned his Masters Degree at WSU. He was selected head basketball coach following Dean Nicholson. His teams amassed an incredible 74-4 record in league play. The 1971 team won the AAA State Championship, which earned him the State Coach of the Year award, he was 36 years old when he accomplished this goal. He was inducted into the Tacoma Pierce County Hall of Fame, the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Association Hall of Fame and recently named to the 2019 Puyallup High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Recreation included spending time at their beach cabin with his family. He loved competition and played bridge, cribbage, tennis, and handball with great intensity. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren spending every holiday together, many times in heated cribbage matches. Rich is survived by his beloved wife, Gayle; three siblings: Eugene (Sylvia), Jan (Sol) and Linda (Ivan); four children: Brad (Sue), Teri (Tim), Greg (JoAnne), and Matt (deceased); seven grandchildren: Jason (Robin), Garrin (Jennifer), Morgan, Lindsey, Mackenzie (Corey), Olivia, Sam, and; one great grandchild: Cooper. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Puyallup High School Auditorium on Thursday, August 8 at 2:00pm followed by a reception. The Hammermaster family extends gratitude to Art and Jean at Paragon AFH for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Northwest Parkinson's Foundation or Puyallup High School Alumni Association in memory of Richard Hammermaster, PO Box 385, Puyallup 98371

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019