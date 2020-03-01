|
Richard "Rick" Hopey Rick was born January 20th, 1950 in Tacoma, WA; graduating from Franklin Pierce High School, on July 19th, 1968. He passed away on June 25, 2018 from congested heart failure. He is survived by his sister; Taryn extended family & friends. Please see his full obituary and share your memories at www.edwardsmemorial.com in the "Tribute Wall" tab or email Taryn. A grave site service will be held at Fir Lane Memorial Park 924 176th St E. Spanaway, WA 98387 on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020