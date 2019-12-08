|
|
Richard Hopkins Taylor 1937 - 2019 Dick was a Tacoma boy who grew up in the North End and loved playing in the gulches which is probably why he had such a love of wildlife of all types. After serving in the Marines, he went to Africa on a research project, and finally returned home to go to UPS. He graduated from UPS in 1970 and worked for the then Game department continually until he retired. He leaves a wife Myrtle (Marti) Taylor and son Seth Conrad Taylor, a brother and sister. He will be remembered as a gentle, soft-spoken man who was continually walking his dogs in the neighborhood. He suffered from Alzheimer's and died at the Weatherly Inn in Tacoma who provided loving care. Dick was an ardent Christian most of his life and attended Bible Presbyterian Church where he felt a sense of belonging and a place to sing. He was laid to rest at Tacoma Cemetery in a private family ceremony. A public memorial service will be held at Tacoma Bible Presbyterian Church, 6202 South Tyler, at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 12.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019