Richard J Douthart Richard J Douthart died February 5, 2019. He is being survived by his wife Irene Rosalind, his sister Kay Davis, his daughter, Julia Douthart, his son William (Bill) Douthart, and his granddaughter, Alexandria Douthart. He was born in Chicago and he graduated from University of Illinois with a PhD in physical chemistry in 1968. He was initially employed at Eli Lilly where he did research on insulin. Later he was employed as a scientist at Battelle Northwest Laboratories. In 1986 he was awarded the I R 100 Award for Cage/Gem a toolkit for graphic display, analysis, and editing of DNA sequences. Battelle Northwest Laboratory generously gave it to Washington State University royalty free. This helped start a computer aided design lab (CADAMS) for the university and a new Ms/Ph.D. Program in computer design. Richard liked chess, was a lover of Jazz and the arts , a person who could find room for humor even in the most trying circumstance and a life long lover of mathematics and science. A memorial is being held on July , 27, 2019 at 2pm at the Tahoma Unitarian Universalist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the University of Illinois, Department of Chemistry in his name.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019