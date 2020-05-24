Richard "Dick" K. Best Lt. Colonel US Marine Corps Passed away May 15, 2020 in Puyallup, WA. Born January 18, 1934 in Wallace, ID, the son of Marion and Kenneth Best. Graduated Coeur d'Alene High School, North Idaho Jr. College, University of Idaho in Forest Mngt., and naval flight training as a Marine Corps helicopter pilot. He spent 4 years on active duty and 18 years in the reserves; retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Dick married Joy Groscost in June, 1956. They enjoyed 63 wonderful years of family, friends and adventures - an 8 day raft trip through the Grand Canyon and a week in the Galapagos Islands were highlights. He worked for Idaho Forestry Dept. 6 years before relocating to WA State for forestry related jobs. Dick retired from Murray Pacific in Tacoma after 25 years. He was a Director for the Pacific Logging Conference, President of WA Forest Protection Assoc., and a delegate to the World Forestry Congress. Dick enjoyed hiking, bird watching, music, road trips, photography, trap shooting, reading, family gatherings, rocking his grandbabies, beach walking at Ocean Park, WA and the sun in Maui and Florence, Arizona where he and Joy spent 18 winters at Caliente Park. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister and brother in law Nancy and Don Jarvey. Dick is survived by wife Joy of 63 years, daughters Colleen Early (Jeff), Janis Sandhop (Todd), Karen Larimore (Ken), son Perry Best (Cheryl), 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, brother-in law Larry Groscost (Karen), nieces Linda McMahon (Gene), Debbie Morris (Chet), nephews David Jarvey (Sherri), Scott Jarvey (June), and Chuck Groscost. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We miss you dad! Services pending. Memorials to Idaho Youth Ranch, 5465 W. Irving St,, Boise, ID 83706-9957.



