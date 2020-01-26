|
Richard Keith Devers Richard Keith Devers passed away January 3, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona at the age of 62 years. Rich was born February 4, 1957 in Puyallup, Washington. He was a graduate of Gov. John R. Rogers High School, class of 1975 where he had played basketball. Rich was an avid lover of the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, camping, white water rafting, crabbing, shrimping and hunting. Rich was also extremely involved with landscaping and horticultural interests. During his lifetime, Rich had the opportunity to live in several different locations including; Washington, Oregon, Montana, California, and Arizona. Richard is survived by his mother Beverly of Puyallup, WA, his siblings; Douglas of Hopkinton, NH; Lynette and husband William Scheid of Graham, WA; and Candice and husband Rollie Westover of Edgewood, WA. Rich is preceded in death by his father Jerry Devers and sister-in-law Susan Devers. Although Rich had no children of his own, he does leave behind several nephews and nieces, along with several great nephews and nieces all of whom loved and adorded him dearly. Private family services will be held seperately. There will be a memorial and rememberance gathering for all friends and family members on Sunday, February 9, 2020 between 1pm and 4pm at Charlie's Restaurant 113 East Main Street Puyallup, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to support the; National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund; 901 E Street NW, Suite 100, Washington, D.C. 20004-2025 (info at nleomf.org). Rich supported all Law Enforcement Officers and had a special interest in Fallen Officers that lost their lives in the line of duty. He always held a special place in his heart for those families left behind. May you rest in peace Rich. You are dearly loved.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020