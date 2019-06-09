Home

Richard Philip Kilen June 20, 1952-June 2, 2019 "It's Nature's Way" Rich was born in Tacoma, WA. He is remembered by his two daughters, Riley and Sydney, son-in-law Jackson, 2 grandsons Nolan and Maxwell (and one on the way) sisters Barb, Cindy, Sandi and Debie, and nieces and nephews. Rich graduated from Mt. Tahoma and to his death enjoyed socializing with new and old friends. He always put other people before himself and had a heart full of love. He loved vacationing in Mexico with family and has requested his ashes to be scattered there at one of his favorite locations. You could always find Rich relaxing with a cold beer, listening to good music with friends, and a Halo orange within arms reach. He now rests with his mom and dad, Virginia and Jack, and two brothers Rob and Ron. Son, Brother, Dad, Uncle, Papa Rich, Friend. You will truly be missed and remembered forever. A celebration of life will be held on June 22, at his daughter Riley's house from noon-5. Please contact the family for the location.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 9, 2019
