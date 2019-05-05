Home

Richard L. Kilian 4/4/1948 - 4/30/2019 We are sorry to share that we lost Rich after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. His infectious laugh, big heart, and willingness to always lend a hand will greatly be missed. He is survived by loving wife Phyllis, children Renee, Jeff, Jimmy, Marty and Sandi, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and siblings Mike, Patricia, Carol and Susan. A Celebration of Life is being held on Saturday, May 11th from 11am -- 1pm in the Alder room at Sprinker Recreation Center.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019
