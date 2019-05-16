Richard Lee Latimer 5-28-40 - 5-1-19 Dick passed away after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He was born in Minot, ND and his family moved to the Everett area in 1942. He went through the Marysville school system and went on to receive Bachelors and Masters degrees from PLU. He taught in numerous Tacoma schools for over twenty years. He flew helicopters in Vietnam and then with the Army National Guard and was involved in Mt. St. Helen's. He also flew fire detail for the National Forests many summers. He had a variety of interests and embraced them all. He loved music at his church, but especially loved Barbershop, singling with the Tacoma Totemaires Chorus and many quartets. He loved flying, driving his dump truck and tractor, hunting, horseback riding and RVing. Dick is survived by his wife Judy, son Lance (Stephanie), daughter Laura (Ellen), grandchildren Alexey, Sawyer and Miles. He also leaves three brothers: Bill, Steve, and Jerry in Lebanon, Oregon. Dick was a proud Norwegian and will be remembered for his smile and the twinkle in his eye. He had a great capacity for friendship and will be remembered for his jokes and stories. Services will be June 15th @11am At Agnus Dei Lutheran Church in Gig Harbor. Internment will be Monday, June 17th @ 11am at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Memorials may be made to American Heart Assn, Wheellab, Harmony Explosion, or Agnus Dei.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary