Richard Leavitt Richard Leavitt of Gig Harbor passed away April 9, 2019. Predeceased by parents Morris and Mary Leavitt and brother Raymond. He leaves behind his loving family, wife Camille Kelly, daughters Melissa and Elizabeth, grandchildren Madeline, Jaime, Kelly, sister, Susan Andrade and niece Allison Andrade. An Oakland CA native, graduate of Oakland High School, served in the US Army at Fort Ord CA, eventually working in the family business, Superior Home Remodeling. Resided in Dallas TX for over 20 years where he worked and traveled as a manufactures rep. Moved to Gig harbor, the harbor town of which he was so fond. A lover of life, art, the Tacoma Rainiers, the Warriors, and especially a great Chinese meal with good friends. His greatest pleasure was being with family and celebrating his 80th birthday with those he loved just a few days before his passing. A big personality and a big heart, he cultivated good friends wherever he went. He was loved and will be missed. May his memory be a blessing.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary