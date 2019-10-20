|
Richard Louis Knoth Richard Louis Knoth, born September 2, 1933, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 14, 2019. There was nothing more important to him than his family and he was happiest when they were there. It sounds cliché, but he was the husband, the father, the brother, the uncle, friend and neighbor that everyone wants. He was always there to support, help and love anyone who needed him. He was quite simply, a miracle man. When he was 45 he lost 2/3 of his heart to a major heart attack and was told he wouldn't make it through the year. He continued to surprise and surpass all medical benchmarks and we called him the "energizer bunny." Forty years later, doctors continued to tell him that he reasonably shouldn't be here after everything his body went through. We just knew nothing could stop him. He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan but raised his family in Whitehall, Michigan. He served honorably in the Army and married the love of his life, Donna Quaife in 1957. They had a life filled with adventure as the Knoths traveled while the kids were growing up and continued their adventures when they retired. He loved hopping in his car or motor home and taking off to parts unknown. They would literally say to each other every time "Off on another adventure!" From excavating a shipwreck in the Gulf of Mexico to rafting the Tidal Bore in Nova Scotia, they lived life to the fullest. They loved to cruise and retired to Tucson, Arizona, spending summers in Washington visiting their kids and grandkids. When their family finally convinced them to move closer they settled in Tacoma 3 years ago. Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna Quaife, his children Tanya (Brian, Zachary and Lucas), and Jeffrey (Denise, Jessica and Jacob), his sister Roberta Turlin, Clay and Judi Quaife, nieces, nephews, cousins and more. He said to all who would listen that he had the best kids and grandkids around. Although we will miss his love, his smile, and his support; it gives us comfort that he is no longer in the pain he had at the end. We are who we are because of him and he is always with us. We will love and miss him forever or as he said to us anytime we said "I love you" to him.."love you more." There will be a private memorial. In you wish to donate please consider the or Franciscan Hospice.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019