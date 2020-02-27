|
Richard Lund Richard R. Lund, originally from Puyallup, WA, passed away peacefully at home February 17, 2020. Richard, son of Constance and Richard Lund, graduated from Puyallup High School in 1951 and from the College of Puget Sound in 1955. He then entered the Air Force but not before an adventure floating down the Mississippi River with a college friend, creating their own Huck Finn experience. Upon entering the Air Force, Richard (often know as Dick) flew the 124, C-133, HU-16 and the C-5 spanning his more than 30 years of service. During that time he served two tours in Vietnam, and encountered several precarious circumstances throughout his career as a USAF pilot. His courage and levelheaded composure was recognized by the Air Force with the Silver Star for gallantry as an HU-16 pilot against the N. Vietnamese armed forces in assisting in the recovery of a downed American pilot, the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in an open sea recovery of another American pilot while under imminent attack by anti-aircraft & SAM installations, and the Bronze Star for meritorious service for providing vitally needed tactical airlift support in opposing an armed enemy force. Dick and Patty, were stationed at many AFB's around the world, but eventually they were able to make Vacaville, CA their home for a significant part of their time while he was in the service. After retirement from the Air Force, they relocated and built a home outside of Eatonville, WA that gave them a front row view of Mt. Rainier and later relocated to the waterfront area of Keyport, WA. He loved both the mountains and the water. Richard was a caring and unassuming man with an adventurous spirit that he instilled in his children and grandchildren. His family will miss him deeply but will also remember him with love and a smile while retelling one of his many captivating stories. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lund. They had been married 46 years at the time of her passing. Richard is survived by their daughters, Kawyne Lund of Tacoma and Jennifer Dowell (Doug) of Silverdale, and his grandchildren Derek and Deidra Dowell. He is also survived by his siblings: Patricia Dresel (Dick) of California, Randine Lund of Gig Harbor and Stephen Lund (Mary Rae) of Gig Harbor. Viewing for Richard Lund on March 1st from 1-4 pm at Mountain View Funeral Home 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 Funeral services to be begin at 10:30 am on March 3rd, 2020 at Kilworth Memorial Chapel University of Puget Sound Campus, 3410 N 18th St, Tacoma, WA 98416. A motorcade procession will depart from the Kilworth Memorial Chapel and proceed directly to Tahoma National Cemetery for a 2:00 pm Full Military Honors Burial service, 8600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98042. All are invited to join in the celebration of Richard's life.ll are invited to join in the celebration of Richard's life. Online memorial is available at mountainviewtacoma.com. Flowers can be offered at Mountain View Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans http://secure.dav.org/
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2020