Richard M. Bernal 8/8/1954 - 5/29/2020 Beloved son, brother and uncle, Richard Mangonon Bernal passed away on Friday, May 29th, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. After years of respiratory complications and a recent heart operation, Richard succumbed by cardiac arrest in his home at the age of 65. Richard was born in Manila, Philippines, the second of four children to Jaime and Felicidad Bernal. His father moved his family to Tacoma in 1966 prior to his retirement from the U.S. Army in Fort Lewis. Richard graduated from Mt. Tahoma High School in 1972 and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Washington State University in 1976 where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. Richard lived a life full of adventure, travel and the pursuit of his many dreams. His jobs and titles included service as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy attaining the rank of Lieutenant, computer engineer at Boeing, photographer in Hawaii, a Realtor, security officer along the oil pipeline in Alaska, Bering Sea gold scuba diver, insurance sales, dance instructor and recently a driver in the ride-share industry. For many years Richard also devoted a significant amount of time with several volunteer activities including counseling (Staff Asst Counselor at Comprehensive Life Resources) or helping people-physically challenged or emotionally beset- as well as serving as a minister at Evangelistic Center (et al). Richard had a wonderful sense of humor. His uncontrollable laugh could rise above the din of a crowded room and was quite contagious. He enjoyed the love and company of many relatives, friends and acquaintances. Many knew of his robust social media presence furthering not only the word of The Lord, but the benefit of positivity and humor. With his impulsive nature, he was always quick to immediately offer appropriate congratulations, pep talks and any other appropriate comments or discussions (to include mundane subjects such as descriptions and photos of every meal he has ever consumed) on social media hubs. His hobbies included golf (Mt Tahoma golf team), martial arts (Seattle Kung Fu club), love of animals, dancing, and collecting "everything." Richard is survived by sister Linda Weidkamp (Larry), brother Ronnie (Simone), and twelve nephews and nieces. Please sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 7, 2020.