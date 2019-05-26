Home

Richard M. Glaser Richard M. Glaser born September 30, 1929 passed away on May 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife Golda Glaser, daughters Katherine Sorgenfrei and Elizabeth Church (Kraig), son Jeffrey Glaser (Claire), five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Michael and Gregory Glaser. No Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Please visit the on-line guest book at HavenofRest.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019
