Richard Melville Belfoy July 29, 1943 - Oct. 9, 2019 "The man is a success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much"- Robert Louis Stevenson At this moment Rick Belfoy is most likely conversing with God and telling Him all about his earthly adventures. Although God already knows; He will nod and smile and patiently listen. Young Rick Belfoy was a scrappy Tacoma kid who couldn't get enough of the outdoors. Fidgety in class, his grade school teachers would comment on his report card year after year Rick talks too much! At the age of 15, his family relocated to Gig Harbor where he would spend most of his life. It was on Horsehead Bay where he quickly developed his passion for waterskiing and boating. He graduated from Peninsula High School in 1961 with not only a diploma, but a large following of life-long friends. He soon joined the army and served briefly; but his draft number was never called. His occupations were varied including bartending (perfect for the affable Rick), boat sales, piloting a charter boat, new construction inspections, and mobile home park management and ownership. The special charm of Rick is that many an acquaintance would become his friend. He may have been short in stature, but he was big in enthusiasm and personality. Rick had a robust and active social life. He thrived on connecting with people. He was fascinated by you and your story. He was compassionate and generous with his time as well as his funds. Whether he went out of his way to take his granddaughter for frequent lunches at Frisko Freeze, or supporting a young athlete in the Paralympics, Ricks tender heart was always on display. He became an ordained minister to officiate his nephews marriage. In addition to his wife Patricia and family, Rick loved his dog Ozzie, who will be by his side for eternity. Some of Rick's other passions included RV trips, ocean cruises, Viking River Boat cruises in Europe, dozens of trips to Maui, muscle cars and car shows, recreational shooting, music (he once played in a band), investing, Frappuccinos, a great burger, pretty girls, and raising buffalo with his brother-in-law Gary. Rick cherished his 1970 Chevelle and 1964 Chevy Impala which took him many years to refurbish. He and his buddies also built a car that they raced on the Bonneville Salt Flats. We hope The Lord Almighty has a comfortable chair, because it's going to be a long night! Rick was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia, and their three children: Denise Bennett, Kevin Scudder (Brenda), Bryce Long (Mike) and eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Frank {Val), brother-in-law Gary Losey (Joy) and sister-in-law Carolyn Christianson (Norm). He was preceded in death by his parents Del and Virginia Belfoy and sister Carolyn Salciccia. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Dave Bennett, grand-daughter Ashley Hanson and great-grandson Dawson Long. Funeral services will be held at the New Tacoma Cemetery Chambers Creek) on 17, at Casual attire is preferable. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Humane Society of Tacoma Pierce County or the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 14, 2019