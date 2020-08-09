Richard R. Hanson Richard Rolland Hanson, age 81 of Tacoma WA, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's Disease, on Wednesday July 29, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Richard was born to Rolland and Celestine Hanson on April 3, 1939 in a small town outside of Tracy, Minnesota. He was the eldest of 7 children, raised on the family farm. He graduated from Tracy High School in 1957, and 1 year later enlisted in the United States Air Force. After basic training, he was stationed at McChord AFB where he met and married his wife Sharleen in 1961. In 1962 he opened his first service station at 4th and Tacoma Ave, and then relocated to 6th Avenue in 1969, the start of Hanson's Exxon, where he specialized in VW's for over 30 years. He mentored countless family, friends, and VW enthusiasts, sharing his passion of VW's and love of classic cars. Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharleen Hanson; daughters Deanna (Steve) Nasca and Laura (Mark) Portalski; granddaughter Taylor Portalski; grandsons Connor and Kyle Sihon; brothers Donald and Kenny; sisters Diane, Doreen and Renee. He was preceded in death by his brother Johnny, his parents, and his son Tracy. A private family graveside service will be held Monday August 10th at Mountain View Funeral Home. We hope to have a celebration of life event, to include a cruise and/or car show in early April 2021. Please visit his page at https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/Richard-Hanson-14/
to leave your memories and stories of Richard for the family. We would love to reminisce with you. The family would like to thank the staff at Gloria's House, Adult Family Home for their loving care of Richard for the last few months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Richard's name to the Alzheimer's Association
