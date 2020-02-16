|
|
Richard Raymond Gorenson Richard (Dick) Raymond Gorenson passed away on October 31, 2019 at the age of 80. He died from a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Richard was born in Tacoma, Washington on January 9, 1939 to Helen and Robert Gorenson, the youngest of five children. He grew up in the Puyallup area, graduating from Franklin Pierce High School in 1957. He met and married his first wife Evelyn Jacobson Ansley in 1960. They raised three children together. Richard worked many years as a computer programmer for United Pacific Reliance, The Bon Marche and Blue Cross in Seattle. After his retirement in 2004 he enjoyed spending his free time at his beloved Mt. Rainier, flying model airplanes, reading, and spending time with his second wife, Helen (Andrea) Marvik Gorenson at their home in Tacoma. Many things brought great joy to his life, especially his children and grandchildren. But the true love of his life was always the trails and forests of Mt. Rainier. He was a member of the Mountaineers Club for years and was a volunteer at Mt. Rainier National Park, guiding tourists on hikes. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings. He is survived by his wife Helen, his former wife Evelyn (Frank), his three children Kristina Morris (Dan) of Spokane, Michael (Michelle) of Lake Tapps and Kenneth of Fife and granddaughters Haley and Sophia Morris of Spokane and Kaitlyn and Lila Gorenson of Lake Tapps. If you would like to honor Richards memory, please consider a donation to the Mountaineers Club of Tacoma in his name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020