Richard Samuel Baker Former Puyallup then Tacoma resident Richard Samuel Baker went to be with Jesus on July 18, 2019 in Tacoma Washington. He was 57. Born March 22, 1962 in Puyallup, to Leona L. and Richard J. Baker, Rick was 1 of their 7 children. Being the only boy, he was everyone's favorite. Rick grew up in Puyallup on the family farm, then moved to Tacoma when he was 16. Rick joined the Navy when he was 18 and served 6 years. Then worked in the sawmill industry at the Port of Tacoma. Rick's hobbies included fishing, backpacking, photography, shooting, and, bird watching. Survivors include his mother Leona L. Baker and sisters Lin Martonik, Esther Grew, Melanie Honan, Nancy Glaser and their families. Rick was preceded in death by his sister Emily. Rick loved and trusted the Lord and attended church faithfully at By His Word Christian Center. He will be greatly missed by all. Celebration of Life will be held 9/14/2019 at 1:00 pm By His Word Christian Center 10110 Aqueduct Dr. East Tacoma Washington 98445
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 4, 2019