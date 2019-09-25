|
Richard Stephens On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 Richard (Aka Dick or Buddy to family) George Stephens, loving son, brother, friend and father passed away. He was four days shy of his 75th birthday. Richard was born in Washington, Pa to George and Lois Stephens on August 4, 1944. He attended Tacoma Public Schools starting with Park Avenue Elementary from kindergarten through sixth grade, Stewart Junior High and Lincoln High School where he graduated in 1962. While growing up, George and Lois ensured Buddy was raised in the church. He attended Bethany Methodist Church where he met one of his best friends, John Beckman, son of Reverend Beckman. John was a great entrepreneurial influence in Dick's life. Dick and John continued their close friendship until Buddy moved on to study journalism at Brigham Young University. He later served in the United States Army. He always had a heart and desire to succeed on his own. He was incredibly intelligent and a mastermind entrepreneur. Richard is preceded by his father, beloved mother, and loving son Christopher. He is survived by his three strong and beautiful sisters; Christy Wray, Linda Simmons and Shirley VanHorn. He is also survived by his children Kori, Richard, Sean, Jonathan and Darla; and their spouses. Buddy was cared for by the mother of his five children, Maria, who was by his side until the very end. He was also loved by nine grandchildren Christian, Cody, Cyrus, Lyli, Uzi, Cynthia, Zoey, Mischa, Jayla and two great-grandchildren. Dick's life stories will always be remembered and will never be forgotten. The greatest story is how he chose to end his book. He accepted the Lord, chose forgiveness and because of this, we will see him again. We love you Buddy.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 25, 2019