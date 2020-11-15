1/1
Richard W. Field
1935 - 2020
Richard W Field
August 31, 1935 - November 2, 2020
Roy, Washington - Richard Field passed away on November 2, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was 85 years old. He was born at the family home in Tacoma.
He attended grade school at Elk Plain and high school at Kapowsin. Graduated class of 1953. He served in the Navy in his younger years. He retired as a pressman at the Tacoma News Tribune after 37 years.
He loved elk hunting and horseback riding in the mountains with his best friend and wife of 63 years, Arlene. Richard and Arlene met when they were in the 8th grade and have been inseparable since that day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace Field, and sister Dorothy Tilton.
He is survived by his loving wife Arlene, daughters, Sharon Pecheos and Elaine Downey. Grandchildren, Bobby Swy, Tony Swy, Brandon Myers, and Kelli Gustafson (Swy). He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 12, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
