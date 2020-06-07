Richard W. "Dick" Six Sr.
Richard "Dick" W. Six Sr. Richard was born in Yakima 93 years ago to Arthur and Ruth Six. He grew up, along with his brother Art Jr., on the family farm on South Hill above Puyallup. He was a proud member of Puyallup High School, Class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II. Richard was a retired Tacoma Police Detective Sergeant, served with the Washington State Patrol and was a Senior Enforcement Officer for the State Gambling Commission. Richard proposed to his wife Dolores when he was just 5 years old, married her 17 years later and they had celebrated their 71st anniversary. Together they raised four children: Richard (Nancy), Patrick (Charlene), Kathy Hayden and Larry. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Richard was a member of the Puyallup Elks, an avid hunter and fisherman, loved to play and watch golf and enjoyed the companionship of friends while standing around a campfire remembering hunts gone by. He especially loved to hold all the family babies. The neighborhood dogs always knew there was a treat for them when they saw him sitting on the front porch. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Puyallup High School Alumni Scholarship fund.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 7, 2020.
